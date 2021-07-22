type here...
Nigerians pay very well after sleeping with ladies – Mona Gucci

By Qwame Benedict
Television presenter Mona Gucci has revealed how repented slay queen Moesha Buduong and some others pimp young ladies to rich men in Nigeria.

According to Mona Gucci, what this pimp does is to gathered and take pictures from ladies who are ready and interested in sleeping with big men.

They then forward the pictures to these big men who in turn select which every lady they are interested in then pays for her services.

She went on to state that down here, the ladies doing that job now make preparation to fly the ladies to Nigeria mostly on weekends.

Mona who seemed to know much about the dealings of these slay queens stated that because these young girls with some as young as fourteen years need money they also go to sleep with the men.

She explained that the big men are very rich and some are even ritualists and occultists and need the blood of these ladies after sleeping with them to get more riches.

The presenter concluded that the ladies always return with huge amount of money so they are always happy and not thinking of the consequences behind.

Since Moesha Buduong started behaving weird, there have been speculations that her Nigerian boyfriend has exchanged her soul for money hence now abnormal behaviour.

Source:Ghpage

