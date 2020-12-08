Nii Lantey Vanderpuye arrested over Odododiodio shooting

type here...
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
The incumbent MP for the Odododiodio constituency, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, has reportedly been arrested over some unrest in the area during the collation of voting results.

The incident was reported to have happened at the Modak Hotel where the NDC’s Parliamentary candidate, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye was lodging.

Apparently, hoodlums trying to assault the Member of Parliament ended up shooting harmless civilians as stray bullets went off.

Among the three people shot, two have been reported dead and one injured.

TV3’s Komla Adom reported that the Member of Parliament, with a number of people in the area(hoodlums) after the disturbance was taken in police custody and taken to the Central Police Station.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The Odododiodio constituency Parliamentary seat is keenly contested by brothers Nii Lantey Vanderpuye of the NDC and Nii Lantey Bannerman representing the NPP.

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye speaking to the press said, ”I have been attacked by Policemen in my hotel room. They threw tear gas into my room to force us to open the door by I won’t open the door to them.”

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Nonetheless, projections suggest that Nii Lantey Vanderpuye holds a pole position in retaining the seat per the ballot counting so far.

Source:GHPAGE

