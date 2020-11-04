type here...
Nima clash: Two killed after guns were fired(Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
The information gathered has revealed that two people have been shot dead at Nima after guns were fired around 5 pm yesterday.

In a video obtained by Ghpage, residents are seen running helter-skelter for their lives as guns were randomly fired in the air.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Per our findings, the two were killed during an argument. However, the actual grounds for the dispute is still not established as of the time of filing this report.

We’ve been told that the bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the morgue pending an autopsy. More details soon…v

This incident comes barely a week after Kumasi-Alabar shooting episode. We reported that about 7 armed thieves stormed Dr Mensah firing gunshots irregularly after stealing huge cash from a businessman who was just coming out of a bank in the area.

According to reports, the robbery started from Alaba, a suburb in Kumasi. The incident which occurred at about 12:30 pm saw some traders from Kumasi Central Market, Dr Mensah, Kejetia and Ashtown areas running for their lives.

“They fired gunshots when they saw one business man coming out from bank with money. They took away the money and fired gunshots which forced us to run for our lives”. an eyewitness told Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo in a convo.

The beholder who also fled for his life revealed that “the armed robbers stormed Dr Mensah, Kejetia, Central Market with gun. They ordered traders especially those operating in stores to give them their money”.

Source:GHPAGE

