type here...
GhPageNewsNima: Lady killed at a wedding reception
News

Nima: Lady killed at a wedding reception

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A beautiful young lady identified as Eunice Kissiwaa in Nima has met her untimely death at a wedding reception after being hit by a stray bullet.

The stray bullet hit the beautiful when some guys were showcasing their gun-shooting ‘talents’ during a Muslim wedding ceremony.

According to information gathered, the killers were holding their gun shooting competition whilst the reception was ongoing.

Kissiwa who was quietly seated in her place, unfortunately, got hit by the stray bullet leading to her sudden death.

She was then immediately rushed to the hospital but died on Monday morning.

This sad incident is said to have happened on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, August 27, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
81.2 ° F
81.2 °
81.2 °
73 %
2.7mph
100 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
80 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
77 °
Tue
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News