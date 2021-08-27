Nima: Lady killed at a wedding reception

- Advertisement -

A beautiful young lady identified as Eunice Kissiwaa in Nima has met her untimely death at a wedding reception after being hit by a stray bullet.

The stray bullet hit the beautiful when some guys were showcasing their gun-shooting ‘talents’ during a Muslim wedding ceremony.

According to information gathered, the killers were holding their gun shooting competition whilst the reception was ongoing.

Kissiwa who was quietly seated in her place, unfortunately, got hit by the stray bullet leading to her sudden death.

She was then immediately rushed to the hospital but died on Monday morning.

This sad incident is said to have happened on Sunday, August 22, 2021.