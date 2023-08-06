Nine-month pregnant woman with twins causes stir with intense workout session at the gym [Video]

- Advertisement -

A heavily pregnant African woman has become an internet sensation after a video showing her undergoing a rigorous workout routine at a gym went viral.

The energetic woman in her third trimester is not carrying a baby but 9 months old twins who are due for birth in a few weeks.

While this stage of pregnancy could be traumatising for some women as they inch close to labour, she didn’t let fear stop her from keeping her body in shape.

She was filmed lifting heavy gym equipment, performing kegel, squats and jumping on and off an elevated surface despite her heavy baby bump dangling in front of her.

The motivation behind such an intense drill is not known but she’s absolutely a stunner to watch.

The video has elicited a flurry of mixed reactions on social media, with many expressing concern and criticizing her decision to engage in such strenuous activity while pregnant.

However, it is unclear whether the video is recent and she is still pregnant, or if she has given birth already.

Read some comments below

@juposh_nature_secret wrote, “This is so uncomfortable to watch… this type of intense exercise Is not medically advised for pregnant woman.”

@maxeewell wrote, “Ain’t no way I’m letting my wife do this. I’ll send you to your father before you turn me into a single father.”

@dianaxatse wrote, “I think this is absolutely unnecessary…you can do all this and more after delivery…if you must excercise…at least it must be less vigorous



@travel_liesure10 wrote, “She must have been training this hard before pregnancy. Me I no fit get twin belle, na to cross leg ooo jeje just Dey take walks in the evening”

@yes_am_adababy wrote, “Even me wey no get belle no fit jump up that tyre“