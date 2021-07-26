Nine-year-old arrested for Abuja Supermarket fire

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
A few hours ago we shared a video where a CCTV captured a young lady starting a fire in a supermarket in Abuja, Nigeria.

In the first video, the lady instantly walked away after causing the fire which destroyed goods worth millions.

The unfortunate incident happened on 17th July at a popular supermarket known as the Prince Ebeano Supermarket located in Lokogoma district in Abuja.

The fire razed the supermarket throughout the night and into the early hours of the next day.

According to sources, firefighters from several fire stations had to struggle to put the inferno under control.

Well, new information we have gathered has it that the lady is a nine(9) years old who had visited the shopping mall with her mother.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the yet to be identified girl could be seen being interrogated by some police personnel.

Watch the video below:

We are still wondering what could make a 9-year-old start a fire which according to one of the policemen destroy properties worth 5 million Naira.

Source:Ghpage

