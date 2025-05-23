Nipa fon biaa na wakum obi kwa- Rashad reacts to death of university lecturer

CEO of Gh Page, Rashad has reacted to reports of a lecturer being k!lled by a rascal.

Rashad added his cent to the viral news while speaking on the recent episode of his “Rash Hour” show.

The CEO of Gh Page claims he was taken aback after knowing the k!ller of the lecturer, stating that he does not know whether he is mad or not.

He went on to add that, it is very painful for such humans to truncate the lives of people who their families rely solely on.

According to Rashad, becoming a professor in Ghana is not a child’s play, but after going through all the difficulties, the life of the professor has been truncated by who he identifies as a mad person.

