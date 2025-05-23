type here...
Entertainment

Nipa fon biaa na wakum obi kwa- Rashad reacts to death of university lecturer

By Mzta Churchill

CEO of Gh Page, Rashad has reacted to reports of a lecturer being k!lled by a rascal.

Rashad added his cent to the viral news while speaking on the recent episode of his “Rash Hour” show.

The CEO of Gh Page claims he was taken aback after knowing the k!ller of the lecturer, stating that he does not know whether he is mad or not.

He went on to add that, it is very painful for such humans to truncate the lives of people who their families rely solely on.

According to Rashad, becoming a professor in Ghana is not a child’s play, but after going through all the difficulties, the life of the professor has been truncated by who he identifies as a mad person.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1BR55bCFT9/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Chairman Wontumi and John Mahama 2

Aren’t you afraid of me John Mahama?- old video of Chairman Wontumi trends

Chairman Wontumi and John Mahama

You are president so you’re treating me like I’m not a Ghanaian- Chairman Wontumi tells President Mahama

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Friday, May 23, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Guy flogs hookup lady for allgedly stealing his GHS 7 from his wallet

Armed police and security operatives storm Chairman Wontumi’s residence

Chairman Wontumi 3

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

“The suspect slashed the professor’s throat and took out his intestines”

Professor Amedeker Mawuadem Koku

Missing UEW professor found buried in his own home

UEW Crying woman
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways