Nipa Fon Na 3ka Nsem Fon- Ghana Jesus Replies Ghanaians For Saying His Wife Is Aho)f3 Kakai

By Mzta Churchill

Mebusem, better known as Ghana Jesus has finally responded to claims that her wife is grotesque.

The actor who led his girlfriend to the alter has been faced with numerous criticisms just after their marriage.

More than enough Ghanaians have dragged the wife of the actor over her appearance at the wedding.

Whilst many stated that the lady looked pregnant and as a result, looked differently, others stated that she was just not beautiful, so, her ugliness should not be attributed to any pregnancy “wahala”.

Well, Ghana Jesus has read all the comments; the negative and the positive, and has responded.

Speaking during an interview sighted by Gh Page, Ghana Jesus stated that he was not happy with the artificial beauty his wife was adding up.

According to him, knowing the wife for a very long time, she has never worn makeup but she has always been beautiful naturally.

However, Mebusem claimed that day was a special day for her, and his wife insisted on adding makeup so that she could become more beautiful.

Talking about the negative comments, Mebusem said he has looked at the profile pictures of those dragging his wife, and all that he can say is “Nipa Fon Na 3ka Nsem Fon”.

