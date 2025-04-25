Nipa kasa- Stonebwoy faces Ayisha Modi boot 4 boot

Ghanaian dancehall musician and president of Bhim Nation, Stonebwoy has chosen to face his former confidant, Ayisha Modi boot for boot.

The musician has subtly fired shots at Ayisha Modi in a series of posts via his official X, formerly his Twitter page.

Stonebwoy began his subtle reply by taking to his Twitter page to post himself and caption it “Bless his imperial majesty nation. Ah wah dem know bout. Ah wah dem hear bout. 1 Gad”.

The musician in his second post retweeted a post and captioned it “Loyalty”.

As if that was not enough, Stonebwoy retweeted another post that reads “My matter dey for their mouth and dem dey carry me like abele for their heads o, abele Kotoko! I’m now beginning to understand the reality behind some of Stonebwoy’s lyrics. Fr. Nipa kasa!”