Ghanaian award-winning media personality, news anchor, and broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah’s fake Range Rover birthday gift saga resurfaced as the purported Nissan car bearing the same vehicle registration plate appears online.

READ ALSO: Nana Aba Anamoah’s Range Rover birthday gift allegedly fake

The media personality who is now the General Manager at GhOne TV on her birthday on June 19, received a Range Rover gift from an anonymous person.

The Range Rover with registration number GR 2050-20 was spotted entering the GhOne premises with onlookers applauding.

Serwaa Amihere, colleague and close friend to Nana, took to social media to congratulate her with a post showing the beautiful broadcaster in a stunning orange dress standing in front of her all-black Range Rover with a bouquet.

Also going viral on social media was a supposed shot of the registration details of the car’s license plate GR 2050-20 which pointed to a Nissan Rogue registered somewhere in January 2020.

Nana Aba Anamoah has in past been involved in a media scuffle between herself and her former employers, TV3 after she posted a photoshopped picture of herself at Man United’s Old Trafford stadium.

Nana Aba Old Trafford saga

Some social media people were stuck on the idea that Nana Aba is bent on gaining unnecessary attention with controversial presenter Afia Schwarzenegger alleging that her Range Rover and the lavish birthday party were all fake.

Meanwhile, pictures of the Nissan Rogue car with exactly the same vehicle registration number plate as Nana Aba’s Range Rover have been spotted online.

Nissan car

This has got social media talking about whether indeed Nana Aba Anamoah’s birthday gift was genuine.