Nkawie SHS: Muslim girl denied admission for wearing Hijab

- Advertisement -

A Muslim girl has been denied admission into the Nkawie SHS for wearing hijab to the school after she got placement to the school.

The student who has been identified as eighteen-years-old Nafisatu Billy Yussif was posted to the school by the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

It is said that upon arrival at the school, she was asked to take off the hijab because the school wasn’t an Islamic school but she didn’t obey and went ahead to fill the forms.

According to her, while filling the forms she was asked to take off the veil but she still refused which made them prevent her from continue filling the forms.

“When I got to the school, I was told by some teachers that I’ll have to take off my veil, and that the school is not a Muslim school. I went ahead to fill in the necessary documents to register. While at it, I was asked to take off my veil in order to take a passport picture.”

“I told them I can’t do that because it is against my religion. So I had to leave without completing my admission process,” Nafisatu narrated.

Brother of the sacked student also speaking the media narrated that he has personally been to the school three times just to get the school to reverse their decision but all have proved futile.

“This is the third time I am coming here after she was denied admission, and I keep getting the same feedback. We are calling on the government and the Ministry of Education to come in. We are entitled to freedom of worship as enshrined in the constitution. The school’s laws cannot override that of the nation.”

A rep from the school who spoke to the media on the base of anonymity denied the allegation by the girl saying they admit Muslim students and are allowed to wear their Hijabs during prayers.