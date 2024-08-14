Nkawkaw: Boyfriend murders his 18-year-old girlfriend and escapes (Video)

A piece of sad news from Nkawkaw Krofofrom confirms the shocking murder of an 18-year-old lady.

According to reports, 18-year-old Adwoa was allegedly unalived by her lover, Kwaku Siaw.

Adwoa, who is reportedly the mother of two children was found dead under tragic circumstances.

The couple, known to many in the area as a seemingly peaceful family, had been living without any apparent conflicts, making the incident all the more shocking to their neighbours.

Kwaku Siaw, a local washing bay worker, is the primary suspect in this heinous crime.



Following the incident, Siaw has gone on the run, leaving authorities and the community searching for him to endure the full weight of the law.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, adding to the sense of confusion and horror that has enveloped the town.