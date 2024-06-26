type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNkawkaw: Male boss of a Savings & Loans Firm mercilessly beats female...
News

Nkawkaw: Male boss of a Savings & Loans Firm mercilessly beats female employee in the office (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle

A video of a Ghanaian businessman in Nkawkaw physically assaulting a female employee has gone viral on social media.

In the footage, the furious businessman is seen violently hitting the female worker, as if he were in a fight with another man.

Disturbingly, despite the office being crowded with people, few intervened to stop the assault, although some were recording the incident.

The video has sparked outrage online, with many demanding the man’s arrest or even suggesting he be beaten to teach him a lesson.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
2.2mph
75 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways