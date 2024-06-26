Nkawkaw: Male boss of a Savings & Loans Firm mercilessly beats female employee in the office (VIDEO)

A video of a Ghanaian businessman in Nkawkaw physically assaulting a female employee has gone viral on social media.

In the footage, the furious businessman is seen violently hitting the female worker, as if he were in a fight with another man.

Disturbingly, despite the office being crowded with people, few intervened to stop the assault, although some were recording the incident.

The video has sparked outrage online, with many demanding the man’s arrest or even suggesting he be beaten to teach him a lesson.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW