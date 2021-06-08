- Advertisement -

It appears Nana Abena Korkor meant it when she vowed to expose Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa after she showed their private chat in public.

In a new video shared by Abena Korkor, she claims many times during their moments when Nkonkonsa was always eating her coochie, he told her he didn’t love his wife, Victoria Lebene.

Abena Korkor claims Eugene said, “he wishes she had married her (Abena Korkor) and not his legally married wife, the famous actress whom he does not love”.

The lady who is suffering from Bipolar Disorder said despite all those bold claims from Eugene, she never loved him to fvck; he only ate her coochie.

Watch the video below

This new outburst from Abena Korkor comes as a result of Nkonkonsa showing a message she sent him to apologize for mentioning his name in the first list of men she has been with to the Peace FM entertainment review panelist.

Nkonkonsa was only trying to clear his name but Abena Korkor saw that as a betrayal and decided to meet force with force. She also narrated how Eugene begged her every day to eat her coochie.