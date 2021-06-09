- Advertisement -

After days of troll, Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene who is the wife of Blogger, Eugene Osafo Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa has given a subtle reaction to the ongoing exposé from Abena Korkor which captured her husband’s name.

Because Abena Korkor described Eugene Osafo Nkansah as a good licker, Victoria Lebene turned it as a joke and used the trolling names being used against her husband to label delivery foods she sells.

Sharing a flyer of the type of foods she had available, she called them by licking nicknames. She even named the day after the act of licking a woman. She called it “Tafriski Monday”

The post read: TAFRISKI MONDAY??….. @vickysrecipe WE ARE SOLD OUT…THANK YOU GHANA ?? de Jollof finish already ooo???? Who is ready for LICKING WEDNESDAY? …..place your order now till the end of tomorrow ?????????

Victoria Lebene’s reaction

One of the hottest news in Ghana now is the Abena Korkor VR Eugene Osafo Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa’s exposés which has been trending for days.

Abena Korkoe named the blogger Nkonkonsa as one of the guys she has been with who has great experience in licking coochie. She claims she never slept with him but the guy sure enjoyed the coochie with her tongue.

After the guy publicly showed an apology message she sent him after making these statements, Abena Korkor came back more aggressively and revealed more dirty secrets about Nkonkonsa.

Abena Korkor revealed Nkonkonsa told her he does not love his wife, Victoria Lebene, and wished he had married her.

Abena Korkor went ahead to release WhatsApp chats of Eugene Osafo Nkansah begging her to allow him to lick her. And it appeared to be a daily thing.

Nkonkonsa is yet to utter a word again since the second video came out