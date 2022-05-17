type here...
News

Nkoranza: IGP orders investigation into case of suspect who died in police custody

By Kweku Derrick
Albert Donkor
Albert Donkor, suspect who died in Police Custody
Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has ordered the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to investigate the death of a 28-year-old trader in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

In a press statement by the Police on Tuesday, Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwasi Ofori said, the IGP “spoke with the family [of the deceased] on the telephone and has constituted a high-powered delegation led by COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Director-General/Administration to visit Nkoranza tomorrow [Wednesday, for further engagement with all stakeholders.”

The Police have urged the public to avoid unfounded speculations which have the potential to prejudice the outcome of the investigation.

The deceased, Albert Donkor, who is a footballer and digital television installer, is said to have been picked up from his Nkoranza South home by armed officers at 2 am on April 24, 2022, in an unregistered vehicle on an anti-armed robbery operation.

While giving a blow by blow account, the Nkoranza South MP, Emmanuel Agyekum alleged that Albert was killed four hours after he was picked up by the armed Police officers.

He added that after the suspect was murdered, the Police took his body to the Techiman Holy Family mortuary.

Narrating the chronology of events, the police said as part of a holistic strategy to fight the menace of armed robbery since August 2021, they have deployed a special anti-robbery task force to all the robbery-prone areas across the country.

    Source:GHPage

