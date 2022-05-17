- Advertisement -

The Ghana Police Service has published details about how a robbery suspect, Albert Donkor, died in their custody.

The Police said in a statement on Tuesday that it had gathered intelligence that the deceased, Albert Donkor and five other suspected gangs of armed robbers were involved in several robbery attacks at Nkoranza on April 19 and 20.

Albert Donkor was later arrested at his residence around 2 am on April 24, 2022, in an unregistered vehicle on an anti-armed robbery operation.

According to the Police, an intelligence operation was then carried out, during which the suspect was shot and died while being rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for medical attention.

Read the full details below:

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Akuffo-Dampare, has ordered the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to investigate the killing of Albert Donkor in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region.

“The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced an investigation into the incident to ascertain whether the operation was carried out in line with the standard operating procedures of the Service,” portions of the statement read.

The Police also noted the Bono East Regional Police Command has engaged the family of the deceased and other relevant stakeholders in response to their concerns regarding the incident.