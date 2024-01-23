Nkraman nkwasiafour – Prophet Oja insults as his prophecy about Blackstars comes to pass (Video)

- Advertisement -

The man of the moment, Prophet Oja who was earlier insulted and bastardized over his prophecy about Mohammed Kudus and Ghana has finally had the last laugh.

Recall that a few days ago, Prophet Oja went viral with his infamous prophecy about Mohammed Kudus.

As predicted by the man of God, Mohammed Kudus was going to be a total flop at the AFCON while Jordan Ayew excelled.

Just before Ghana’s last Group B match against the whales of Mozambique, Prophet Oja dropped another doom prophecy about the Blackstars.

In a self-made video that is currently trending on social media, Prophet Oja emphatically stated that Ghana will score more goals but still won’t qualify.

READ ALSO: Mohammed Kudus cries after Blackstars’ draw with Mozambique (Video)

Someway somehow, Ghana managed to score two goals but later conceded two goals in the dying minutes of the game.

While Ghanaians are wailing, Mozambiquans who are also out of the competition are massively jubilating.

Following the correct prediction, Prophet Oja has dropped another video attacking his critics.

In the video, the man of God described his attackers as pigs, daft and good for nothing.

He also didn’t spare the unbelievers who always dropped derogatory comments under his prophetic posts.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Moment GH supporters tried to attack and possibly beat Blackstars players after draw with Mozambique (Video)

READ ALSO: “Stupid Coach” – GH supporters insult Chris Hughton and try to beat him after Ghana’s draw against Mozambique