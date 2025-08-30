“Nkran Dokono” was named after you what else do you want?- Twena Jonas

Controversial Twene Jonas has reacted to the change of Akwaaba to Oobak3.

The popular American based Ghanaian vlogger in a self recorded video stated that there is no sense in the change of the name, stating that the “Akwaaba” is perfectly fine.

Jonas believes that even though Twi is not an official Language in Ghana, it is internationally spoken, unlike the Ga.

He noted that there are numerous things that have been named after the Capital town of Ghana, naming “nkran dokono” among others as perfect examples.

However, despite many benefits Accra has gained, Twene Jonas claims they have not been appreciative enough, and this could go a long way to badly affect them.

“We even named Nkran Dokono after you, what else do you want us to do for you again?” Twene Jonas questioned, adding that “Whenever someone comes to Ghana, this kenkey is recommended to them, so, when you go to villages and cottages, the kenkey could be found there”.