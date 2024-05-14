Nkwasiafo) agyimifo)- Obinim fires back at critics

Controversial Man of God, Bishop Obinim has fired back at Ghanaians who took him to the cleaners following his latest comments on social media.

In a video uploaded on Gossip24 Avenue on Youtube, Angel Obinim explained what he meant by he is no more taking 10 cedis or below offering.

The controversial man of God claims it is disrespectful to give 5 cedis or 10 cedis to God for him to help them, saying that even a doctor will not take 10 cedis to heal a patient.

Reacting to what social media users said about him, Obinim claims such people are foolish and villagers.

He advised his church members not to listen to what social media users are saying, claiming they would face God’s wrath should they listen to netizens.