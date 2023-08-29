Nkwatia Presby SHS Assistant Headmaster who assaulted student relieved of duties

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has criticized the repor by GhPage.com on the assault of a student by the Assistant Headmaster (Academics) of Nkwatia Presby Senior High School.

Photographs and videos of the student’s heavily bruised face have been widely circulated on social media generating widespread outrage.

Expressing deep concern, the GES has released a statement denouncing the Assistant Headmaster’s actions. The GES has taken decisive action by relieving the Assistant Headmaster of his duties. Simultaneously, the student is being provided with necessary medical attention and counselling.

Assuring the public of its commitment to fostering a secure and conducive learning environment for students nationwide, the GES has expressed its dedication to upholding these standards.

The incident has ignited widespread outrage on social media, prompting calls for the Assistant Headmaster’s arrest and legal consequences.

Below is the entire statement: