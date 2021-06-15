The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has ordered banks to provide armoured bullion vans for the bulk transportation of money across the country.

In a statement on Monday, he said the Service will be forced to withdraw its police escorts for banks if they fail to comply with the directive by the end of June.

“The IGP is also reminding the Association of Bankers to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021 as earlier agreed between them and the Police Service, else the Police withdraws its officers for escort duties,” the IGP warned in the statement.

This directive comes on the back of the latest daylight robbery attack on a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021, which led to the death of a young police officer and a trader at Jamestown in Accra.

SEE ALSO: Last message of police officer who was killed in bullion van robbery attack surfaces

The driver of the bullion van also sustained gunshot wounds and is currently receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

A woman who is a teller on the bullion van has also been taken to the same hospital to be treated for trauma.

Read the full statement below.

SEE ALSO: Photos of Police Officer killed in the bullion van robbery attack

Meanwhile, the IGP has also met with officials of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) over robbery attacks on officers providing security for vehicles carting money.

The engagement was meant to finalise deliberations on the replacement of soft-skinned Cash-in-Transit vehicles with armoured-plated ones.