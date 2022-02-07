No Calls Day: “Do not make or receive calls tomorrow” – Group urges Ghanaians against SIM Re-registration

- Advertisement -

Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, a collection of prominent Ghanaian individuals, have asked Ghanaians to boycott all mobile network services on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

This is the latest in a series of demonstrations against the continuing SIM card re-registration process, which they have labeled as both illegal and inhumane.

The #NoCallsDay campaign, which will run from 6:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, is expected to attract over 7,000 mobile network subscribers who have signed an online petition against the registration process.

“Any attempt to impose this [SIM card re-registration] on subscribers or to block their lines would be an infringement on their property rights,” it claimed.

“We, the undersigned Concerned Mobile Network Subscribers, and the over 7,000 online petitioners call on our fellow countrymen and women to join our campaign for a #NoCallsDay boycott of the MNOs on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, following the failure of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to address concerns associated with the legality and chaotic SIM-Re-registration Exercise.”

“On Tuesday, we are urging Ghanaians and all mobile network users within Ghana not to make or receive calls, or engage in any other mobile network activity, from 6:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.,” according to a press statement dated February 6.