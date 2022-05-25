type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNo case of monkeypox recorded in Ghana – Ghana Health Service
News

No case of monkeypox recorded in Ghana – Ghana Health Service

By Kweku Derrick
monkeypox-infection
- Advertisement -

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has denied reports on social media that the country has recorded its first case of Monkeypox in the Western region.

In a statement, the GHS said an individual who reported to a health facility in the Ahanta West District showing features of the viral disease proved negative.

It said the initial assessment of the case indicated they were blisters instead.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that occurs mostly in central and western Africa. It is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus which includes the variola (smallpox) virus as well as the vaccinia virus, which is used in the smallpox vaccine.

It is called monkeypox because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 25, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    83.1 ° F
    83.1 °
    83.1 °
    69 %
    3.2mph
    48 %
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News