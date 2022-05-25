- Advertisement -

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has denied reports on social media that the country has recorded its first case of Monkeypox in the Western region.

In a statement, the GHS said an individual who reported to a health facility in the Ahanta West District showing features of the viral disease proved negative.

It said the initial assessment of the case indicated they were blisters instead.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that occurs mostly in central and western Africa. It is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.

Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus which includes the variola (smallpox) virus as well as the vaccinia virus, which is used in the smallpox vaccine.

It is called monkeypox because it was first identified in laboratory monkeys.