An unidentified married woman has made a shocking revelation of how she conceived all her children with the help of her pastor by having affair with him.

Her confession comes in the wake of a viral video of a pregnant woman who was caught pants down in bed with her pastor by her husband.

The incident has since stoked a flurry of reactions among internet users who have shared diverse opinions on the expectant mother’s grievous actions.

The anonymous woman also took to social media to mount a spirited defense for her exposed counterpart detailing how she also resorted to her pastor for her own share of ‘miracle’ of baby making.

Read the post below

Meanwhile, the pregnant woman captured in viral tape has been identified as Martha. The incident is report to have happened in Zambia.

The husband was left in dismay after he returned home to find his pregnant wife in bed with her pastor on their matrimonial bed.

Husband catches pregnant wife in bed with pastor in their matrimonial home pic.twitter.com/NMIzRZ8GYb — GHPage (@ghpage_com) November 17, 2022

It’s not yet clear why decided to cheat on her husband in her current state but some reports claim the pastor actually got the lady pregnant after years of barrenness and only came by to fulfil a spiritual requirement.