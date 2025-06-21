No Cynthia can give birth or have a successful marriage- pastor states

A Ghanaian man of God has sparked a debate on social media over claims that some names badly affect the individual.

The man of God who was speaking before his church members said that Ghanaians should be very careful with the kind of names they accept or give their children.

The man of God stated that the name “Mansa” which is given to the female Ghanaian child is not a good name.

According to him, the name “Mansa” is backed by an extremely bad spirit.

He went on to state that any lady named “Cynthia” should change it as soon as possible.

He noted that any lady named “Cynthia” cannot have a successful and peaceful marriage, adding that such people cannot also give birth.