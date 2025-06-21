type here...
Entertainment

No Cynthia can give birth or have a successful marriage- pastor states

By Mzta Churchill
Man of God preaching in church

A Ghanaian man of God has sparked a debate on social media over claims that some names badly affect the individual.

The man of God who was speaking before his church members said that Ghanaians should be very careful with the kind of names they accept or give their children.

The man of God stated that the name “Mansa” which is given to the female Ghanaian child is not a good name.

According to him, the name “Mansa” is backed by an extremely bad spirit.

He went on to state that any lady named “Cynthia” should change it as soon as possible.

He noted that any lady named “Cynthia” cannot have a successful and peaceful marriage, adding that such people cannot also give birth.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Abu Trica

Abu Trica reacts to FBI arresting rich Ghanaians whose wealth is questionable

Obaa Yaa Komfour

A popular pastor in Ghana forced me and slept with me- fetish priestess exposes

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Saturday, June 21, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

Video of the argument that led to the unaliving of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior and Frenchman

Dutchess Dior unalived by her husband

Dutchess Dior

Video of another man chopping Balthazar’s wife wotowoto pops up

Balthazar-Ebang-Engonga-wife-leak

Video of arrested PAC Academy owner’s lavish mansion

Inusah Ahmed
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways