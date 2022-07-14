type here...
“No DNA needed” – Fans react to new photo of Fella and Medikal’s daughter

By Albert
Rapper Medikal and his actress wife Fella Makafui would not have any reason for DNA testing following the striking resemblance of their daughter Island Frimpong.

Fans believe the little girl has taken after her mother and father so perfectly that there is no place for doubt whatsoever.

Island Frimpong was birthed shortly after Medikal and Fella Makafui got married in March 2020.

The little girl has already blossomed into a beautiful damsel.

When her photo was shared on social media by her mother, fans reacted positively.

@phdcounselor wrote: She de resemble chairman oo like some bro go say make we do DNA ba this one be proof

@goodvibes0042 wrote: Copy of El Chairmano. My favorite musician @AmgMedikal . Sending good vibes to the Frimpong family

@KofiUTD wrote: Medikal kakra Fella nso kakra

