No insults, it’s because of the money – Brother Sammy says as he drops a campaign song for Dr Bawumia

By Armani Brooklyn
Brother Sammy

Controversial gospel musician, Broda Sammy has dropped a new campaign song in support of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The gospel artist, known for his outspoken nature, who once admitted on live TV that he would take money to campaign for any presidential candidate who approaches him has finally hit gold.

While announcing the release of the new campaign song, Brother Sammy considered the potential backlash from Ghanaians and decided to address it.

In the caption attached to the song, Brother Sammy urged his fans and the general public not to insult, criticize or attack him for his decision.

He clarified that his participation in the political scene was strictly professional and should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the NPP or any other political party.

“I am just doing a job I was hired to do,” Broda Sammy explained, stressing that his role in this political effort is purely work-related.

He emphasized that this campaign song does not reflect his personal political views or allegiances.

Source:GHpage

