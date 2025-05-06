No invitation, no red carpet- TGMA organizers warn

The organizers of the most popular TGMA, Charterhouse Productions have sent a strong warning to Ghanaians ahead of the much anticipated awards night.

As it is known, plans are far advanced towards the commencement of the TGMA.

Ahead of the awards night, the organizers have sent a strong warning to Ghanaians who have plans to attend but do not have a ticket or invitation.

According to them, this year’s TGMA wouldn’t be like the previous years where security was not tight.

They have stated emphatically that without an invitation, no one would be allowed to be on the red carpet, regardless of who the person is.