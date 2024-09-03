There is no law banning men in Ghana from marrying more than one wife according to Counsellor George Lutterodt.

The controversial marriage counsellor has over the years made statements that many people have considered not to be right coming from a certified marriage counselor.

Making an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz show last Saturday, he stated that its just religious and cultural beliefs that frown on men marrying more than one wife but legally there is no law stopping it.

“If you’re polygamous and not a Muslim, avoid civil marriage and opt for a customary marriage instead. Customary marriages can involve more than four spouses, potentially even twenty. You’re allowed to do this because there’s no law in Ghana that stops anyone from marrying as many people as they wish. The only legal issue arises if you fail to take proper care of your spouse, which is covered under the Domestic Violence Act,” he shared.

Watch the video below: