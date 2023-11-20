type here...
“No man can do the job of a vibrator in the bedroom”- BBNaija star, Doyin explains – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ex Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin has made some wild claims and given bragging rights to showered bedroom toys.

The controversial reality show personality made these revelation during an adult podcast session where she stated that good vibrators are masters at making a lady reach cloud 9 faster.

The loudmouth lady also argued that a woman who has a good bedroom toy does not need a man at all.

This statement by the former BBNaija housemate has baffled the minds of many people.

According to her fellow country men, it’s an absolute eyesore for a woman to publicly made such declarations.

Watch the video below

