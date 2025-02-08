Entertainment pundit Abena Moet has disclosed that no man in a relationship with her can look into her eyes to tell her he is in love with another lady.

Speaking on GhOne’s The Toast show, Abena Moet mentioned that she can’t toil with her man for another woman to appear nowhere leading to her man to dump her for another woman.

She is heard saying: “After all these years, you didn’t think about everything we’ve been through? You didn’t consider how I’ve been there for you? You met someone new, and I caught you!

“And now, you want to tell me you’re in love with her? No man I’ve been with can ever look me in the eye and say, ‘I’m in love with that girl!’

“You must be mad!” She didn’t hold back as she continued: “Men are selfish! Sometimes, I put it to my chest with my flat bottom—no man can ever look me in the eye and claim he truly loves another woman! Even the rich ones I dated—how dare you?

“No man in my entire life has ever been able to look me in the eye and say, ‘I am with this girl!’ How can you even lie?

“Most of the time, they will lie! But this one, he has lost all sense of respect for you to the extent that he doesn’t even want to lie anymore!”