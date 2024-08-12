Ghanaian actress Mercy Aseidu has advised young ladies to stick to one man and work things out with him rather than jump from one person to another.

The Kumawood actress now known as Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu Agyemang Duah mentioned that some ladies end their relationships after a few fights or disagreements thinking there is a better man out there.

Speaking on Emelia Brobbey’s Okukuseku Show, she stated that no man is perfect and the other men ladies see as better might be even worse than their ex.

She advised that instead of leaving the relationship, they should rather work things out and still stay together.

“There is no perfect man in this world. Every man has a fault or a negative attitude. You think the man you are living with is not the right person for you, and that will lead to a breakup. You leave him for a different person, and for all you know, the guy you left is even better and a Roman father than the person you’re currently in a relationship with. Every relationship or marriage has troubles,” she said.

“I have said to myself that in this marriage, the only time I will take my ring off is when I die. Even with that, my husband will be the one to take it off. This is because I don’t know what will make me leave my marriage. Maybe unless my husband runs away from me, but if he doesn’t, I am stuck with him,” she said.