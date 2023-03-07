Actress, movie producer, TV show host and entrepreneur, Xandy Kamel; Has revealed how the trolls on social media get to her in real life and have consequently destroyed a lot of her relationships.

Apparently, social media has fast become the avenue for bullies to hit hard on innocent people unprovoked and got scot-free because a majority of these cyberbullies create ghost accounts to electronically torment the lives of their victims.

Speaking on UTV over the weekend, Xandy Kamel who is now a divorcee revealed how the negative comments her critics drop under her posts on social media have driven all the men in her life away.

As explained by Xandy, her critics intentionally insult her in the comments section of her posts meanwhile he doesn’t know any of them from Adam and has never attacked or insulted them to warrant their gutter behaviour.

She added that most of her lovers immediately lose interest in her after they come across the brutal insults her critics rain on her on social media.

Some also body shame her for having a big tummy and a hapless figure – Which are all very unnecessary and needless.

As a result of this, anytime a man approaches her for a romantic affair and she agrees to date him, he immediately calls for a quit citing the insults from her critics on social media.

