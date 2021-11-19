type here...
GhPageLifestyleDon't think of marriage if you don't have at least GHC150K your...
Lifestyle

Don’t think of marriage if you don’t have at least GHC150K your account – Life coach tells women

By Kweku Derrick
solomon-buchi-1
- Advertisement -

Nigerian writer and life coach, Solomon Buchi has made a controversial statement on social media urging women to work on their financial stability before thinking of marriage.

In a post shared on Twitter, he stated emphatically that any woman who doesn’t have at least N10 million (GHC149,000) sitting in her account should not think of setting down.

In addition, Solomon said women interested in getting married should have a steady monthly income of N400,000 which is equivalent to GHC6,000.

He wrote: ”No women should think of marriage if she doesn’t have at least 10m Naira in her account with a steady monthly source of income of at least 400K Naira.”

solomon-buchi-marriage advice

Solomon Buchi’s post appears to take a subtle swipe at women who don’t bring anything to the table in a relationship and to a large extent marriage.

Even though men are considered the head of the family and responsible for the ukeep of the home, he believes women also have a responsibility to play which includes bringing financial assistance to their partners.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, November 19, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
89 %
1.6mph
40 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
83 °
Wed
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News