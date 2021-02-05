Actress and brand influencer Moesha Boduong has disclosed that she has never in her acting career has she exchanged sex for any movie roles.

The is this perception in the public domain that has it that before most females are given movie roles, they need to first of all sleep with the producer and director.

According to some people, it’s somehow strange to see people(mostly females) who know don’t know how to act be given lead roles in movies.

Moesha Boduong who granted an interview with Kumawood actor turned presenter Kweku Manu who questioned her if she had ever exchanged sex for roles to which she responded in the negative.

Moesha in her response also dared any movie producer or director who has ever had slept with her to come out and expose her.

“The biggest challenge facing female actors is that most film producers cum directors want to sleep with you,” she told Kwaku Manu on ‘Aggressive Interview’. “No director has slept with me.”

“I dare that person to come out and talk. People in the industry know that I’m not that kind of girl. I believed in myself, and I knew that one day I was going to become a superstar. I used to call myself a celebrity when I started,” she said.

Asked if whether she has been in any relationship with anyone in the industry, she responded that she has never had a relationship with anyone even though some of them have proposed to her.