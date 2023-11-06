type here...
“No need for DNA test” – Reactions as man with white marks on his face and body shows his son

By Armani Brooklyn
A man and his little son resemble each other so much so that their video has gone viral.

In the short clip posted on TikTok, the man and his son were playing, and they were bare-chested.


Their physical resemblance immediately became evident to those who came across the video.


The man, Gbozimor Moses, has white marks on his face, his chest region, and his belly.


His son shares the same marks in the same way that he has them, making netizens marvel at the striking resemblance.


The white mark shared by the man and his son is thought to be vitiligo, although it is not stated in the video.

Source:GHpage

