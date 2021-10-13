type here...
No NIA Card, no salary from December 1 – Controller warns gov’t workers

By Mr. Tabernacle
Government workers without Ghana Cards will not be paid effective 1st December 2021, the Controller and Accountant General Department in a statement has said.

According to the Department, it is harmonizing its systems to ensure a speedy and secured administration of the payroll which requires the use of the Ghana Card.

In a statement signed by Mr Bosompem, the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD), is collaborating with NIA to have harmonized database to facilitate biometric and unique identification of all workers on the government payroll.

“Effective December 1, workers on the government of Ghana Payroll who have not registered with the NIA will not be paid,” a statement from the Controller and Accountant General’s Department warned.

This, according to CAGD forms “part of Government of Ghana’s efforts to deliver a speedy, secured and verified payroll service to government employees and pensioners while reducing the risk of undeserving payment or claims”.

Currently, the Ghana Card is required for the registration of SIM cards by mobile phone users.

According to the National Identification Authority, (NIA) over 15 million Ghanaians have so far been registered for their Ghana Card, representing 84.3% of the population aged 15 and above.

Source:GHPAGE

