The unofficial PRO of Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has threatened to deal drastically with popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa.

Nana Agraada has for some time now been levelling as sort of allegations against the leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel Rev Obofour.

A few days ago, Rev Obofour decided to put Nana Agradaa in her rightful place by going hard on her.

Ayisha Modi who considers herself to be part of Rev Obofour’s family has joined the fight uninvited and has threatened to deal with whosoever tries to hurt her family.

According to her, Nana Agradaa has bitten more than she can chew and she(Ayisha) would silence her very soon.

She posted: “I swear with God who made me, I won’t take any shit from anyone. No one hurt any of my families and get away with it. Mark it anywhere I Ayisha Modi will let u stop mentioning Rev Obofour’s name. One thing most people don’t know about me is my Background. Agrada ask those Bodyguards of yours they will tell u that the land were u site your nonsense self to disrespect my family belongs to us. You fuck with my ppl I swear i will show u that u are a nobody.”

