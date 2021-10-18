- Advertisement -

Radio and television personality Afia Schwarzenegger has lashed out at popular actor Funny Face after the latter recorded a video insulting Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray and his brother from another mother Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor.

Funny Face who used the “F-word” on all three personalities got people wondering especially after he granted an interview a few days ago where he praised them for offering support to him.

Some people on social media wondered what triggered his action on social media after he went berserk insulting everyone not even sparing netizens who commented under his posts.

Afia Schwar who wouldn’t sit for anyone to drag the name of Fadda Dickson in the mud has responded accordingly to Funny Face.

In a video reaction shared on her page, she revealed that no one wants a mad person as a friend and it’s high time Funny Face keeps quiet.

According to her, Funny Face who is accusing Fadda Dickson and Bola Ray of bailing out on him actually bailed out of himself the moment he pulled the gun.

She continued that because he acted foolishly and is now mad everyone wants to be careful so they don’t associate them with someone who is mad.

Watch the video below:

In the case of Adebayor, she urged Funny Face to reveal if the Togolese footballer slept with him and has refused to pay so they could chase him for the money.

She concluded by referring to Funny Face as an idiot and adding that he would regret it if he dares to reply to her.

We wait patiently to see what Funny Face has to say to Afia Schwarzenegger.