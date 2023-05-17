- Advertisement -

Ghanaian social media influencer Shugatiti caused a frenzy after she ditched her skimpy clothes for a more decent look to a church service.

The vixen and nudist – notorious for her scanty and revealing fashion preference – took many of her Instagram followers by surprise after she exhibited some level of courtesy as she stormed the ICGC Open Heavens Temple on Sunday.

She posted a photo of her clad in a loose knee-length gown made with an African fabric that featured flower patterns.

Shugatiti appeared to have followed in the tracks fellow entertainer and nudist Efia Odo, who received plaudits for her all-covered up to church last month.

Efia’s unconventional attire also earned her a cash reward from a businesswoman and member of the church who was impressed by her decency.

However, some netizens alluded that Shugatiti’s decision to dress well to church was aimed at getting money and public praise as well.

Though this is arguable, Shugatiti made a beautiful church guest in her outfit.