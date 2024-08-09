type here...
No sensible man will marry you – Ghanaians descend on Gisela for revealing she proudly disrespects her father

By Armani Brooklyn
Gisela

Ghanaians have descended on former Miss Maliaka contestant Gisela Amponsah over her demeaning comments about her dad.

Gisela publicly criticised her dad during a podcast session dubbed Bants and Rants on the Glitch Africa Studios YouTube channel for not making her one of his favourites.

Gisela acknowledged that her relationship with her mum is cool, but did not mince words about how she detests her dad.

In her own words;

“I don’t even want to talk about that man because I don’t want to give him the clout. I have never rated him. I’m very disrespectful towards my dad, and I am not even going to shy away from it.

I proudly disrespect my dad because I don't like him & will never love him - Influencer Gisela Amponsah reveals

Her comment has drawn mixed reactions from the public, with some people criticising her while others tried to change her perspective about her dad.

An X user, @Al Varo X, condemned the comment, describing it as childish. Another account, @Captain Smart, also weighed in on the discourse.

The user described the comments as “ill” and said Gisela has no future and that no man would settle with a lady who speaks so ill of her dad.

Below are many comments from social media users who have come across Gisela’s worrying comments about her dad…

@DBuddy – Imagine talking this nonsense and you get to a place and your father is needed

Nick Samuel Ayison – She needs serious counseling, maturity and mindset change

Larry King – Do not think you’re disrespecting your father but rather you’re destroying your adulthood entirely and you’ll see it clearly before you die . Excuse my language it’s not a curse from me but from your dad , and this goes to whoever do that to their parents. Peace

Percy Winslet – The award needs to be retrieved from her. She is a bad influence to our children. Moreover, being proud to disrespect a parent will bring you shame and suffering. Desist from disrespect and plead to dad to forgive you.

