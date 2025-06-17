No woman should marry an uneducated man- NDC MP advises

An NDC aspiring parliamentary candidate in the last general election, Kekeli Adanuvor has sent a piece of advice to Ghanaian women out there.

Hon. Kekeli has advised that women should take into consideration the educational background of the men they decided to spend the rest of their lives with.

The politician took to her official Facebook page to state categorically that, women should not marry uneducated men.

The politician claims even if the woman is uneducated, they still should not settle with an uneducated man.

Meanwhile, Kekeli did not state what triggered her statement in the post sighted by Gh Page.