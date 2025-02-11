type here...
No Work In Ghana Pays More Than Charcoal Business- Charcoal Seller Reveals

By Mzta Churchill

Madam Ama Serwaa, a young woman who is into the making and selling of charcoal, has stated that the business is a very lucrative one.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Gh Page, the charcoal maker who also sells disclosed that despite its being a blue-collar job, the charcoal business pays more than any work in Ghana.

According to her, a charcoal seller can make more than 20k Cedis a month, unlike many other white-collar jobs.

Madam Serwaa is not the only person who has said that the charcoal business is lucrative.

Maa Christy, on her part, disclosed that she can make either 1500 Cedis or 2500 Cedis from making and selling charcoal every week.

An aged woman from the royal family in Bediaku in the newly created Ahafo Region has also disclosed that she can make 18k Cedis every month from selling charcoal.

Meanwhile, the businesswoman disclosed that despite the lucrative nature of the charcoal business, they face numerous challenges.

