Nobody can be President of Ghana without connecting with me – Owusu Bempah

By Kweku Derrick
Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the leader and founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, has said the anointing on him gives him the power to determine who becomes a political leader in Ghana.

Delivering a sermon to his congregation at a recent church service, the man of God claimed he is literally the kingmaker in Ghana and that no one can become a President without establishing a strong connection with him.

According to Owusu Bempah, God has lifted him beyond imagination and is going to use him massively to change the destiny of Africa.

He further said he’s the only man of God who has been sorely mandated to come out with election-related prophecies.

“When the name of Reverend Owusu Bempah is mentioned, people ask a lot of questions about him. Recently there was a revival in South Africa and during prayers, someone began to prophesy that God has anointed a great prophet for Africa and that the said prophet is from Ghana. God is going to use the prophet to lift Africa and embark on a new move in Africa. He heard the name, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

“It means God has lifted a certain name in this country. Sometimes when I say certain things, people feel I’m bragging. I swear by God, nobody can lead this country without connecting himself to me. You may choose to believe it or not. I know the person God has made me and I speak in humility,” he added.

