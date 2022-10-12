type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Nobody can bring my music career down" - Black Sherif
Entertainment

“Nobody can bring my music career down” – Black Sherif

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Black Sherif believes his music career has a firm and solid foundation that is unshakable, unmovable, and indestructible.

According to the 20-year-old, he has no doubt about the sustainability and longevity of his career.

Speaking on the back of potential attacks and works of sabotage against his rise, Black Sherif intimated that “no weapon formed against his career shall prosper.”

The Kwaku the Traveller hitmaker did admit that there would be people who would rise against him and seek to bring him down, but that it would not work.

He stated that he had wronged anyone who wished to harm him.

He opined that as long as he has a clean heart, he absolutely believes that no amount of naysaying, evil machinations or adversary attacks on his person and career will succeed.

“Nobody can sabotage me. They can try, but I don’t believe it will happen to me because I haven’t wronged anyone.”

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, October 12, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    83 %
    1.6mph
    75 %
    Wed
    79 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News