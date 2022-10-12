- Advertisement -

Black Sherif believes his music career has a firm and solid foundation that is unshakable, unmovable, and indestructible.

According to the 20-year-old, he has no doubt about the sustainability and longevity of his career.

Speaking on the back of potential attacks and works of sabotage against his rise, Black Sherif intimated that “no weapon formed against his career shall prosper.”

The Kwaku the Traveller hitmaker did admit that there would be people who would rise against him and seek to bring him down, but that it would not work.

He stated that he had wronged anyone who wished to harm him.

He opined that as long as he has a clean heart, he absolutely believes that no amount of naysaying, evil machinations or adversary attacks on his person and career will succeed.

“Nobody can sabotage me. They can try, but I don’t believe it will happen to me because I haven’t wronged anyone.”