Nobody can go to heaven without me- pastor reveals

A Ghanaian man of God identified as Obotan has stated that nobody can go to heaven without him.

Obotan made the shocking disclosure during an interview on De God Son.

According to him, God has revealed to him that it will only be through him that anyone can go to heaven.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a man of God has disclosed that without them, nobody can go to heaven.

Just recently, a popular Ghanaian man of God also made the same shocking disclosure.

According to him also, nobody can speak or go to Jesus Christ without him.