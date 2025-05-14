type here...
Entertainment

Nobody can go to heaven without me- pastor reveals

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian man of God identified as Obotan has stated that nobody can go to heaven without him.

Obotan made the shocking disclosure during an interview on De God Son.

According to him, God has revealed to him that it will only be through him that anyone can go to heaven.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a man of God has disclosed that without them, nobody can go to heaven.

Just recently, a popular Ghanaian man of God also made the same shocking disclosure.

According to him also, nobody can speak or go to Jesus Christ without him.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Woman reveals how a fetish priest chopped her at the riverside

Africa is useless without Nigerian movies- Nigerian content creator

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, May 14, 2025
30.3 C
Accra

Also Read

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

Ghanaians slam Adom FM

Adom FM presenter and lady moaning

Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

Pastors daughter
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways