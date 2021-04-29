Nobody can curse me on this earth – Nkansah Lilwin hits back at Nhyiraba Kojo

Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has hit back at Nhyiraba Kojo in response to his supposed ‘curses’ placed on him over money ritual claims.

The Kumawood actor turned musician in his reaction said ‘no one can curse him on this earth’ so one from Nhyiraba Kojo means nothing to him.

The actor also stated that regardless of the hate or love he’s met with, both goes in his favour.

Lilwin in an Instagram post wrote; “love me or hate me, both are in my favour. If you love me, I will always be in your heart, and if you hate me, I will be in your mind ????????? no body can curse me in this earth ???? never and ever that’s me lilwin”

In a separate video, the comic actor exposed Nhyiraba Kojo claims that he fed his cast and crew on his Cocoa Season set.

According to Kwadwo Nkansah, the businessman did nothing which warrants his applause because he prepared himself enough to take care of the cast and crew on his new series.

Lilwin who seemed unperturbed over the issue mocked the Nhyiraba Kojo. He asked him to donate to the orphanage next time the amount of money he claimed to have spent on his movie set.

Watch the video below;

Nkansah’s comments come after Nhyiraba Kojo claimed he fed the cast and crew on his set for three days with his own money as the food he(Lilwin) provided for them was nothing to write home about.