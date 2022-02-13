- Advertisement -

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah, aka Bulldog, has condemned dancehall artiste Shatta Wale’s vile attack on actress Jackie Appiah.

Addressing the issue on United Showbiz Saturday, Bull Dog – who acts as manager for Shatta Wale – said he does not endorse the actions of his artiste.

Initially, he did not want to speak on the matter, considering the parties involved, however, he maintained a neutral stand stating emphatically that under no circumstances should anyone feel entitled to denigrate another.

Bulldog noted that Shatta Wale’s attack on the actress was seemingly personal and goes beyond his music profession hence he’s in no capacity as a manager to call him to order in that regard.

Watch the video below

Over a week ago, Shatta Wale went on a rampage on social media dragging his fellow and the government over its introduction of the E-Levy.

During the unprovoked outburst, he slammed Jackie by downplaying her acting profession claiming that she does not make her money from acting but through the exchange of pleasure with men.

He maintained that acting did not make Jackie Appiah rich thus the riches and wealth she flaunts were products of the sweats she endured during rounds of sexual marathons with top dogs who pay an arm and a leg to get her to warm their beds.

“You’re toto worker, you’re toto worker,” Shatta Wale fumed…putting into perspective questionable doubts that were raised about the new mansion Jackie Appiah acquired just recently.

Shatta Wale goes hard on Jackie Appiah.



Vauwlence Don Start?? pic.twitter.com/pmAboJbYIc — SHATTABA ROCKCITY (@SMBattaliions) February 4, 2022

His comments attracted condemnation from various angles with making describing his utterances as below the belt.