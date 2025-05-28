Nobody is above the law- Dr. Bawumia reacts to Wontumi’s arrest

The former vice president of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia has reacted to the arrest of Chairman Womtumi.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the former vice president empathized with Chairman Wontumi for going through hell.

Dr. Bawumia noted that after getting to know of the issue, he has been in talks with the legal team and close associates of Chairman Wontumi to ensure the right thing is being done.

The politician expressed worry over the arrest of Chairman Wontumi, stating that it is still unknown why the Ashanti Regional chairman would be arrested without any charges made known to everyone including Chairman Wontumi himself.

Taking to his Official Facebook page, Dr. Bawumia wrote;

“I am deeply concerned about the arrest and continued detention of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Wontumi), particularly as the charges remain vague, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

In a democratic environment as ours, no individual is above the law. Equally, no Ghanaian—regardless of political affiliation or status—should ever be denied their constitutional rights. Justice and due process are not optional; they are the foundation of our democracy.

I have been in constant touch with Mr. Wontumi’s legal team since this morning to ensure that his rights are protected and that due process is followed. I commend them for their professionalism and vigilance.

I also urge the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and all relevant state institutions to act strictly within the bounds of the law and to respect the rights of Mr. Wontumi as guaranteed by our Constitution. Any deviation from these principles risks undermining public trust in our justice system and weakening the democratic values we have worked hard to build.

Ghana must always remain a nation governed by law—not by arbitrary power. Our Republic is strongest when our institutions are both firm and fair”.